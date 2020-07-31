The Maggie Wealthy Foundation for the elderly and orphans has made donations to the Princess Louise Marie Children’s Hospital in Accra.

Donations made to the hospital included cartons of drinks, bags of water, biscuits, diapers, toiletries, toffees and toys among others.

Margaret Tekpor, Director for the Foundation aside the donations, used the opportunity to celebrate her birthday with the children and mothers on admission at the hospital.

From left – Gertrude, Maggie, Nii Armah, Dr Gloria

In her interaction with the media, she noted that the selection of Princess Louise Marie Children’s Hospital as the recipient of the donations was informed by research conducted by the Foundation which revealed that children on admission at the hospital were in dire need of support.

Gertrude Akorfa Gatsri, a Senior Nursing Officer at the Princess Louise Marie Hospital, accepted the donations on behalf of Dr Maame Yaa Nyarko, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital.