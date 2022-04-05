A non-governmental organisation, Maggie Wealthy Foundation, has donated sanitary pads to basic school girls in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The beneficiary schools were; Wusuta Kpebe Basic school, Vakpo Fu Basic school, Vakpo Todzi Basic school and Anfoega Dzana RC basic school.

The exercise forms part of a menstrual hygiene project being undertaken by the foundation.

It also seeks to improve the attendance of the girl child to school during their period as some stay out of school over the inability to purchase sanitary pads during such time of the month.

The Public Relations Officer of the foundation, David Tekpor, explained North Dayi was selected following observation of good leadership at the district assembly and education unit.

The schools were also selected based on available school attendance data in the district.