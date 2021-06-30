The faces of persons at Osu-based Shelter for Abused Children are beaming with smiles through the benevolence of the Maggie Wealthy Foundation.

The foundation, in collaboration with Alhaji Dr Gamel A-Nasser (PhD.c), an economics lecturer at GIMPA and a specialist in welfare economics on Sunday, June 27, 2021, donated items for their well-being.

Members of the Wealthy Maggie Foundation

The items included bags of rice, toilet rolls, cartons of water, drinks, biscuits as well as hot meals for the kids.

Special gifts were also given to kids who excelled in various competitions that were organised for them while DJ kiss treated them to good music.

Presenting the items, the founder of Maggie Wealthy, Margaret Tekpor, pledged their commitment to support the children the best way they can as she reiterates the need for children to be loved and cared for.

“There have been several media reports of children abuse and we know that abuse and lack of love depress kids, what will make one maim a child? We believe the greatest legacy of anyone is how they treat children because the way to God’s heart is children.

“Every child deserves to be loved and cared for and that is what our foundation stands for compassion and kindness and I will urge the management to keep on with the good works and call on us anytime and asked the children to be of good behaviour and study hard,” she said.

Madam Freda Annor, who received the items on behalf of Diana Sowah, in charge of the shelter, expressed profound gratitude to the foundation.

Madam Annor lauded them for coming to their rescue at a time a lot of people are struggling financially due to the covid-19 pandemic.