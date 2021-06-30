Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to produce the names of state officials they claimed gave assurances to reinstate the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC) contract.

According to him, one Manuel Sawyerr from GPGC consulted him to reinstate the terminated contract but he declined because that was a decision to be made by Cabinet and not him.

“In Ghana, there is leakage of information. Even before the letter went, somebody from GPGC came to my office and introduced himself as Manuel Sawyerr.

“He came pleading that ‘Minister please rescind your decision to terminate the contract.’ I then asked him on what basis? And he said a lot,” he disclosed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Going further, he said he had no problems with the termination as he acted upon information and advice that came from relevant stakeholders.

“I am not a fan of mentioning people’s names on the radio but after listening to the NDC presser, they said certain government officials were giving assurances. Who were those government officials? Name them?” he queried.

The NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, at a press briefing on Monday, disclosed that the Akufo-Addo-led government knew that terminating the contract with GPGC was wrong and had no basis.

In view of this, he claimed the government assured the Management of GPGC of taking appropriate steps to reverse the terminated contract.

Reacting to the comments, Mr Agyarko questioned why the party has refused to mention the names of the supposed officials involved.

“I have written to a company saying that I have given you a termination notice; then certain government officials, nameless, are assuring the company that they should continue working.

RELATED:

“Why is it that they did not name the officials? Is it really true? So you conclude that because some senior government officials were giving assurances, therefore, you come to a conclusion without naming those people. I find it very strange,” he bemoaned.

His comment follows an award of $170 million in damages to GPGC by a Commercial Court in London.

The Court in London instructed the Ghana government to pay the damages to the claimants for failing to meet set deadlines in contesting alleged unlawful termination of a contract between the two parties.

The court, serving as an arbitrator in the case between the state and GPGC, refused Attorney General Godfred Dame and State Attorneys an extension to file the challenge.

Listen to Mr Agyarko in the audio attached: