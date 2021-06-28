The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is of the view that the Akufo-Addo-led government must be held liable for the $170 million judgment debt incurred over the termination of Power Purchase Agreement with energy company, GPGC.

The state is paying a $170 million judgment debt as a result of cancellation of the agreement.

The judge in the London arbitration also ruled that the basis of the decision to terminate the agreement did not reflect the true facts.

According to Mr Dame, a report by a committee constituted in September 2016 revealed that the agreement was not properly made resulting in excessive power supply.

But addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, the NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said there were assurances to GPGC that measures were being taken to reverse the decision.

This, he believes, makes it obvious the Akufo-Addo-led government knew the termination of GPGC-EPA contract was wrong and had no basis.

“It is crystal clear from the foregoing facts that are contained in the arbitrary award that this huge judgment debt of $170 million has been occasioned by the criminal negligence, incompetence and recklessness of the Akufo-Addo government.

“Their willful recklessness in terminating the GPGC EPA on the basis of contrived and frivolous excuses is the reason why Ghana has been slapped with this avoidable judgment,” he fumed.

Watch the video attached for more: