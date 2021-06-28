It has emerged that the government will make available an amount of GHS 500,000 to trader unions at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

The money , which forms part of the relocation plan, is to help them cart their goods to their new business centre at Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West Municipality.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, announced the juicy package at a grand stakeholders’ durbar and handing over ceremony at Adjen Kotoku on Monday.

The traders are expected to move to Adjen Kotoku by Thursday, July 1, 2021, as part of efforts to decongest Accra under the Let’s Make Accra work initiative.

Detailing the disbursement processes, Mr Quartey, who is also the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament, said GHS 300,000 has been allocated to the onion sellers.

The remaining GHS 200,000 will also be expected to be shared among other traders in the business enclave.

“The government is making available GHS 500,000 and I want to reiterate that it is for transportation to Adjen Kotoku. Those in charge should make sure everybody gets something at least GHS 2,000,” the Minister said.

After delivering his speech, Mr Quartey handed over the money to members of what he said was a committee in charge of the disbursement.

Despite pleas for more time from the traders, the Minister noted he will be compelled to demolish the Agbogbloshie Onion market on the scheduled deadline.

The occasion was graced by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osamanu Sharubutu, traditional leaders in and around Adjen Kotoku as well as Assembly members and Municipal Chief Executives.