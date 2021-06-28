Music producer Hammer says the music career of some talented musicians in the Ghana music industry will dwindle if some attitudes aren’t changed.

According to the A-list producer, many of them are heading towards an uncertain future due to spike of selfishness among industry players in the entertainment sphere.

He cited Daddy Lumba as one artiste, who needed to be projected to the world, but due to selfishness in the industry, he will retire a local champion.

Hammer, speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z show over the weekend, said until “each one for himself” attitude is changed, new crop of artistes such as Kuami Eugene, Mr Drew, and Worlasi among others can’t reach the peak of their careers.

We didn’t have to make Lumba a local champion. We could have made him sell auditoriums and stadiums around the world.

But our attitude as each one for himself has taken us there. These young boys will be victims of our interior selfishness… We need to be selfish as a country very important that we don’t let people in else we cannot win, he said.

