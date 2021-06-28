#FixTheCountry campaigners have announced plans to storm the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh.

The action, scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021, follows the death of a social activist and member of the movement, Anyass Ibrahim, aka Macho Kaaka.

Macho Kaka, is reported dead after he was attacked by a mob at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The movement, in a statement, noted that the police have been notified about the incident, however, they have failed to interdict or invite anybody for questioning.

#FixTheCountry campaigner, Macho Kaaka

“This is murder of an innocent citizen! Kaaka’s blood is a formal indictment and our refusal to stand up and challenge a false democracy. If this is truly a democracy, give us justice,” part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, they have vowed not to rest until justice is served.

The deceased was attacked on Friday and rushed to the Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital but was transferred to the Komfo Another Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Reports indicate he was repeatedly hit in the head with objects until he lost consciousness and was diagnosed with severe head injury due to the assault.

The report also described his condition as having suffered “multiple deep scalp lacerations, deeply unconscious, multiple facial lesions, facial and head contusions.”

Read the full statement below: