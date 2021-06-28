A 40-year-old man who received several death threats weeks ago has been attacked by two men at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Ibrahim Mohammed was repeatedly hit in the head with objects until he lost consciousness.

Mr Mohammed is a well-known NPP member in the Ejura Sekyeredumasi constituency.

He has always called for social amenities to be provided to the rural folks.

According to his brother’s wife, Sadia Fuseini, she heard incessant screams from outside their home so she proceeded outside to check only to find Ibrahim lying unconscious.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen, a relative of the victim, Abee Wakas Umar stated that “the assailants thought Ibrahim had died so they left the house.”

At about 2:00 am, the victim’s wife, Sa’ada Hudu, and other relatives had to transport Ibrahim on a motorbike to the Ejura Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Sources say, he was found in a pool of blood after the assailants had left.

According to a Medical report in the possession of JoyNews, Ibrahim was diagnosed with severe head injury due to the assault.

The report also describes his condition as having suffered “multiple deep scalp lacerations, deeply unconscious, multiple facial lesions, facial and head contusions.”

The victim is therefore not responding to external stimuli. As a result, a Medical Superintendent at the Hospital said Ibrahim’s condition is critical.

Ibrahim has therefore been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further medical attention.

In recent times, the victim took to social media, particularly Facebook Live, to expose social issues affecting residents of Ejura.

Sources say his decision to highlight issues facing the rural folks did not go down well with some people who claim his actions were making the town unpopular.

Ibrahim, popularly known as Kaaka, received several death threats until Saturday dawn when he had returned home from preparing for his relative’s wedding when the two assailants attacked him.

The victim, Kaaka Anyass Ibrahim (Macho Kaka)

Umar said the assailants had already ambushed him in the house, knowing well he would come back late because of their conversation, usually long hours, ahead of the wedding ceremony.

When Ibrahim got home on his motorbike, he was severely attacked, leading to a severe head injury.

The case has been reported to the Ejura police, but some residents are unhappy with the slow pace of the investigation since they have already submitted names of suspects to the police.

They have therefore stormed the District Police Command,/ demanding answers and asking the Police to speed up the investigation to avoid disturbance in the town.

Police report from the Criminal Investigation Department indicates, the case was reported at 2:00am Saturday, June 26, 2021.

But the security service is yet to communicate to the relatives; a situation the family is dissatisfied with.