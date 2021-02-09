A soldier, identified as Sergeant K.K., is battling for his life after six policemen attacked and beat him to pulp in Cape Coast.

Reports indicate the incident occurred around 12:am on Saturday while the Sergeant with Takoradi 2BN was travelling on the Cape Coast Highway.

The Sergeant is reported to have asked his younger brother to pick him from home on his return from an assignment in Accra but the latter run into the police, who stopped to interrogate him.

But it appeared a mere interrogation turned bloody after a call was placed to the victim who rushed to the scene to help his brother out.

Narrating his ordeal in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show, the Sergeant said all efforts to identify himself to the police proved futile.

“When I got to the scene, I sought to find out what was going on and I pulled out my ID card to let them know I am one of them, hence should forgive my brother of any crime he might have committed.

“However, there was a heated argument and the next thing I knew, I was being attacked. One of them sprayed pepper spray into my eyes while the others attacked from all angles,” he narrated.

He explained he could barely walk now and in severe pain coupled with a head injury he suffered.

“They kicked me in my balls and I had my head hit with a wood and I began to bleed profusely while they tried to handcuff me with claims of taking me to a hospital in their car but I resisted and took a taxi which was nearby,” he added.

Dr Vincent Sackey, who is currently administering treatment in the victim’s home, spoke in the same interview on the extent of the injury.

“He is in severe pains and suffered injuries on his wrists, his back, right leg and the head which have been sutured but we are grateful to God he is still alive and once we are able to stabilise him, he will undergo a scan,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Central Regional Police Command with the victim yet to write his statement to facilitate investigations.

Listen to the audio attached above: