Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah has sent a strong warning to parties in the ongoing Election Petition trial to stop their public commentary on substantive matters before the court.

Justice Yeboah said some representatives have been granting interviews and twisting the facts of the case presented in court.

He said in some cases also lawyers engaged in the case even seek to prejudice what the court proceedings were.

READ ALSO:

“Attention of the bench has been drawn to the fact that counsel for both sides resort to granting interviews to the media and sometimes twist the fact and prejudice what exactly court proceedings were,” he said during court proceedings Monday.

Some members of the Bar have expressed worry over the practice where lawyers for both the petitioner (Ex-President John Dramani Mahama) and the second respondent (President Nana Akufo-Addo), right after exiting the Supreme Court, address the media and comment on the substantive matters and perform the job of the judges ahead of what they (judges) are supposed to do.

But Justice Yeboah, addressing the issue, said both sides have been guilty and specifically mentioned spokesperson for the petitioner, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong and one of the lawyers for the Second Respondent, Yaw Oppong to be mindful of their utterances.

The commentary, the Chief Justice said, is contrary to regulation 55 and therefore advised the lawyers to take a look at that regulation and respect the ethical rules.