A video tape of the Campaign Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in last year’s elections, Peter Mac Manu, in which he was explaining to journalists how the NPP collated its figures, was played in the Supreme Court on Monday, February 8.

The tape was played as part of the ongoing hearing of the election petition.

Mr Mac Manu is heard saying: “They left because I remember former Ghana’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Sylvanus Tamakloe came looking for them but specifically he was looking for Rojo. So, he stood there and I told him that they just went out, I think they will come because their laptops are here.

“So he too was hanging around aaa, later I saw him. I said they will come, try and call him. So I just went out and came back. He was still standing, when I came they were not there. But we were waiting for Savelugu and I think certification of Bono East. Later Bono East came for all candidates but NDC were not there.”

The court resumed hearing of the case on Monday. The third witness of the petitioner, Mr Rojo-Mettle has started his cross-examination.

READ ALSO:

At the last hearing on Friday, February 5, the Supreme Court struck out five paragraphs of his witness statement.

The paragraphs that have been struck out are 4, 5, 6, 7 and 18.