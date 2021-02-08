Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has expressed shock at the demise of Professor George Kuffour, a renowned research scientist and strong advocate for traditional medicine.

Prof. Kuffour, until his passing, was the Head of the Pharmacology Department and also the former Head of Department of Herbal Medicine, KNUST.

He was the principal investigator in toxicology research for many research institutions, including Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority.

“Management is deeply saddened by his loss, with his rich experience in the training of pharmacists in Ghana,” Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer, told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

The University authorities say Prof. Kuffour died of cardiac complications after he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on the dawn of Friday, February 5.

Dr Bekoe said the late Prof. Kuffour had been involved in the training of traditional medical practitioners across the country and the West African Sub-region.

He appealed to the media “to desist from sensationalising his death and grant his family privacy.”