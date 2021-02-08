Lawyers for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission are cross-examining the 2020 National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama’s third witness in the election petition at the Supreme Court.

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, who has already had five out of his 32 points in his witness statement, struck out, is answering questions via zoom.

On Friday, February 5, 2021, the lead counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, had indicated that due to the health condition of Mr Mettle-Nunoo, he will not be able to be physically present in court.

The court subsequently agreed for him to testify from his location but directed that a judicial officer be present with him.

After oral arguments and some objections raised by the Counsel for the 1st and 2nd Respondents, the seven-member panel of judges maintained 27 paragraphs out of the total 32 submitted by the witness.