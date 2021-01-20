The Chief Justice, Justice Anim Yeboah, has cautioned former Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine over his conduct in court.

Dr Ayine, who is also the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East and a member of the legal team of former President John Mahama in the election petition, was called out by the Chief Justice and cautioned for continuously raising objections during proceedings in court.

The Chief Justice admonished him to be mindful of his behaviour going forward or will be forced to punish him.

Dr Ayine apologised for his behaviour and the case was adjourned to Tuesday, January 26.