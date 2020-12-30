The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced spokespersons for the election 2020 petition.

The party made this known in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

According to them, these personalities may be contacted by the media after John Mahama’s address to the nation Wednesday evening and throughout the hearing of the matter.

Mr Mahama, according to the statement, will be addressing the nation at 8:PM today on the petition filed and other related matters.

Below are the personalities:

1. Hon. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong Esq. – Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

2. Hon. Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Esq.- MP for Bolgatanga East and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

3. Dr Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba Esq. – Member of NDC Legal Team.

4. Hon. Alex Segbefia Esq.- Director of International Relations, NDC.

5. Abraham Amaliba Esq. – Director Legal, NDC.

6. Sammy Gyamfi Esq.- National Communications Officer, NDC

7. Kakra Essamuah Esq.- NDC Communications Director

8. Joyce Bawa Mogtari Esq. – Special Aide and Spokesperson of HE John Dramani Mahama.

9. Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. – Member of NDC legal team.