The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is expected to address the nation today, Wednesday, December 30, at 8:pm.

This follows the successful filing of a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential results as declared by the Electoral Commission.

In a statement, issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah and sighted by JoyNews, the party said the petition was filed after an audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the NDC.

READ ALSO:

“The petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities.

“It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever, ” part of the statement read.