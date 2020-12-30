The Supreme Court has set January 4 as the day to hear legal arguments in a case that could potentially determine whether or not Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, will be sworn in as Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe constituency on January 7.

There is currently in force an injunction granted by a Ho High Court barring the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazzeting Mr Amewu as the winner of the polls.

The injunction was granted after some residents of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi argued that failure to vote in the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

They say the creation of the Oti Region coupled with a recent Supreme Court decision and failure of the EC to create a constituency for them, meant they did not vote for a parliamentary candidate in the just-ended election.

They subsequently got the Ho High Court to grant an injunction but the Attorney-General headed to the Apex Court saying the decision was not legally sound.

Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argues that the High Court erred when it granted the injunction and wants the Supreme Court to set it aside.

The court on Wednesday granted Mr Dame’s request to have an earlier hearing to ensure the matter is determined before January 7.

Mr Dame said the case affects the rights of the residents of Hohoe Constituency to have an MP and the composition of the next parliament.

Lawyer for the residents of SALL, Tsatsu Tsikata, who despite not being served because the application was ex-parte, showed up in court.

He urged the court to hear him since whatever decision it takes on when to hear the case will affect him.

Deputy Attorney-General, Mr Dame said he was not opposed to the court hearing Mr Tsikata.

Mr Tsikata told the court to hear the matter as early as possible.

When the court proposed January 4 as the day to hear the matter, he asked for an earlier date than January 4.

The panel, comprising Justices Appau, Marful Sau, Gertrude Torkonoo, Clemence Honyenuga, and Amadu Tanko settled on January 4; pointing out that January 1 was a statutory holiday.

The court also ordered that Mr Tsikata files his response to the Attorney-General’s case by 12 noon on December 31.