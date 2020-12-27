A bailiff dispatched to serve an injunction notice on Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu is alleging that he’s been assaulted.

According to him, he was assaulted by men whom he claims are the embattled Hohoe MP-elect’s boys.

NDC Chairman in Hohoe, George Bright Ani Bansah, told JoyNews’ Ivy Sertodji the bailiff was interviewed by the police there where he was taken after the said assault.

“They were two, one had to run away,” he said.

“We got to hear about the incident about three or four hours after the incident,” he added.

This comes after the Ho High Court presided over by Justice George Buadi granted an interim injunction seeking to restrain the Electoral Commission (EC) from gazetting John Peter Amewu as MP-elect for the Hohoe Constituency.

The Ho High Court made the decision after an ex parte application was argued by Tsastsu Tsikata on December 23, 2020.

The legal practitioner insisted that his clients were not given the opportunity to vote in the parliamentary election in the Hohoe constituency.

The complainants, by this development, have brought an action for enforcement of their fundamental human rights specifically their right to vote.