The Bono East Regional Security Council has hinted that a committee has been set up to investigate the Techiman South Constituency shooting incident during the December 7 election.

The constituency’s election was characterised by some acts of violence which claimed two lives and left several others injured after a scuffle among supporters of the NDC, the governing NPP and some security agents.

The incident ensued after some NDC supporters alleged that the incumbent government tried to rig the elections.

This according to them led to the misunderstanding between the NDC supporters and the EC officials.

Condemning the act, Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene stated that electoral violence should be a thing of the past in a country like Ghana with revered democratic credentials.

“I am not saying who is right or wrong but we are Ghana must grow beyond that in democracy so we have condemned the act.”

Mr Amoakohene was speaking at the council’s first meeting after the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the committee has charged the election security taskforce to investigate the incident and bring out a report.

“We assure the public that because an election taskforce was set, we are charging them with the responsibility including the regional CID to come out their report and the report would be made known to the public.”