Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako affectionately called Chairman Wontumi has justified his failure to capture all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Wontumi indicated that comparatively, the Ashanti Region did its best for the NPP considering the fact that several seats were lost in other regions.

He said pastors prophesy and it does not come true so no one should blame him for the loss of the New Edubiase seat.

He wants people to focus on the votes he secured for the president.

“If you are coach and you are going to play football, you need to encourage your team members and depending on the formation, you can say that you will win ten nil but if you fail to win, and later you get your three points, I think it is enough to say you have won.

“Indeed I wanted 47 seats because I knew we put in much work but unfortunately we didn’t get all but we increased the Presidential votes and that shows we have done well” he told Joy News during the party’s thanksgiving.

According to Wontumi, he will seek re-election to ensure the victory of the party in 2024.

Chairman Wontumi said that the NPP had massive MP’s in 2008 and 2012 but because it won the presidential it accepted the defeat of losing the seat.

“Today, we say we are in power because of the quantum of votes secured in the Ashanti Region,” he added.

Prior to election 2020, Chairman Wontumi as he is affectionately called promised to win all 47 seats in the Ashanti region or he will resign if he’s unable to lead the NPP in the region to win those seats.

Currently, pressure is being mounted on the Chairman to resign because he failed to achieve the feat but Wontumi insist the Ashanti Region saved the NPP and therefore he has nowhere to go.