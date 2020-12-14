New Patriotic Party stalwart, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been spotted in a video celebrating Akufo-Addo’s electoral victory with a John Mahama song.

In the video which has since gone viral, Chairman Wontumi is seen jamming to the popular campaign song of his party’s main opponent.

He was dancing in his Kumasi-based television station, Wontumi TV where he is a panelist on the station’s morning show.

He was joined in his dance act by his fellow on-air panelists as they jubilated following the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

All the dancers including Chairman Wontumi were dressed in white to signify victory and their mood.

While Chairman Wontumi danced, the host of the show, Oheneba, was heard cheering him on and showering praise on him.

Watch video below: