The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako is calling on the leadership of the National Peace Council (NPC) to stop begging the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

In his view, having been rejected by over 500,000 Ghanaians, it is unfair for the Council to beg him to concede defeat.

A delegation from the National Peace Council led by its chairman, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi reportedly went to NDC headquarters in Accra to meet with leadership and Mr. Mahama.

They wanted to discuss the allegations of election malpractices made by the NDC and to find a way to peacefully resolve the differences for the sake of the country.

But they were attacked by angry NDC supporters who have vowed not to accept the results of the elections.

Reacting to this, Chairman Wontumi said the visit by the Peace Council was needless.

He could not fathom why John Mahama is refusing to accept defeat when NPP in 2012 accept defeat with a slim margin of 25,000 votes.

He therefore wondered why former President Mahama would still contest and attempt to incite his supporters to create confusion when over five hundred thousand (500,000) voters have voted against him.

Basing his point on the 1992 Constitution of Ghana which gives President Akufo-Addo the edge over Mr. Mahama because he has managed to cross the 50% mark, the NPP Chairman popularly known as Chairman Wontumi advised that the National Peace Council must put a stop to begging the loser.

He added that both internal and external media outlets like the BBC, DW, Aljazeera together with all international monitoring bodies have reported that the 2020 elections, was a free and fair process.

Chairman Wontumi called on the security agencies to be on high alert and deal with person who wants to take advantage of the situation and make treasonable comments that can destabilize the peace of Ghana.

“I don’t believe John Mahama should even be spared if he makes any treasonable comment. The security agencies must be alert and move in quickly to avert some few people from taking advantage of the situation to create war” Chairman Wontumi said.

He continued that “how come we have all other media houses and observes reporting that you have lost an election and only you want to create an atmosphere that you were cheated. This is never true.

If you were cheated countries like the United States of America, UK, Nigeria, Cote d’ivoire etc who believe in democracy would not call President Akufo-Addo to congratulate him. We have peace in Ghana and John Mahama has been beaten by over 500,000 votes. He didn’t come close to defeating President Akufo-Addo. He must realize that he isn’t bigger than Ghana”, Chairman Wontumi said.