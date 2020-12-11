Defeated Member of Parliament for Lawra in the Upper West Region, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, has thanked his constituents for giving him an opportunity to serve.

“These past four years have been an amazing journey and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to serve my people and Lawra,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

Hon. Karbo, also Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, was defeated by former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Bede Ziedeng.

In his congratulatory message, Karbo wrote: “the contest is over and it’s time to move Lawra Forward.”

“To the President and Vice President-Elect, congratulations as another four years await us to do more for Ghana. Our battle still remains for the Lord,” he wrote.

Below is his Facebook post: