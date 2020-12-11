A prophetic video has popped which shows the head pastor of the Power Chapel Worldwide, predicting the outcome of the 2020 election 2020.

Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng during a service on December 31, 2019, told his congregation that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will emerge victorious in the December general elections.

“The truth of the matter is NPP will win but won’t win by one million (votes), that’s the truth, not because I am with NPP,” he said. Video of a prophet predicting a ‘tight’ Parliament pops up

He stressed, “I said it four years ago, it happened and I am repeating it, this is what I have seen”.

According to him, it was his prayer that “whoever wins, may the other party not fight it”.

He, however, stated, “One of the greatest challenges of NPP will be a division amongst their party, which is, if they are not careful, after the year 2024, the party will be broken into pieces.”

The prophet who called for prayers for the parliamentarians, also stated that the NPP’s fight for parliamentary seats will not be on a silver platter.

“The truth of the matter is NPP will lose a lot of seats, they will, to an extent that with parliamentary seats, it will become very close but still NPP will carry the majority”.

Prophet Kusi Boateng noted that other prophets had predicted the outcome of the election but he was certain that his would be the final verdict.

“I have heard that a lot of prophets have prophesied, I have also prophesied, let us wait till December and we will know who the true prophets are.”

“I will not sacrifice my ministry for any political party but what I hear is what I am saying.”

His prophecy was followed with an immense prayer to redeem the country from any form of disaster.

“Any form of orchestration that will cause people from the parliament house to sell this nation to the spirit and to entities, let the fire of God redeem this nation.”

“We have prayed too much for the devil to take over this nation,” he concluded.

The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa on December 9 declared President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

According to her, the NPP amass 50.8% of the votes while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Mahama obtain 47.873%.

Meanwhile, on the parliamentary seats, the NPP grabbed 137, while the NDC won 136 following a ‘tight’ race.

Watch the video below: