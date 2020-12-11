Following victory in last Monday’s polls, some beautiful photos of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo have surfaced online.

The photos which have become viral already are a testimony of how the first family are enjoying the latest political victory.

But more importantly, is perhaps the statement that behind every successful man is indeed a beautiful woman.

Aside from Nana Akufo-Addo’s official duties, he is amongst the few gentlemen who gets us love-struck anytime he steps out with his wife.

While we congratulate him for successfully winning the presidential election, we bring you some lovely photos of him and his beautiful wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Photos below: