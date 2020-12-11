The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled an Islamic thanksgiving prayer for President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President-elect, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the Central Mosque in Abossey Okai.

The thanksgiving prayer is to express gratitude to the Almighty Allah for a successful election and the re-election of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the thanksgiving prayers after Jummah (Friday congregational prayers) at the Central Mosque.

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President-elect, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be in attendance.

The party has also slated a Christian version of the thanksgiving service for Sunday, December 13, 2020.