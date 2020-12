Many celebrities have been congratulating President Nana Akufo-Addo after the Electoral Commission declared him the President-elect of Ghana.

He polled 6,730, 413 which is 51.59% of the total votes cast nationwide on December 7 while his closest contender, John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress polled 6, 214, 889 which gives him 47.36% of the total votes cast.

MORE:

Check out the reactions below:

So nobody will congratulate me for bringing peace eeeeiii , I won’t stand as EC again ,I retire 😂😂😂



Bye ✌️ — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 9, 2020

A contest well fought and won. pic.twitter.com/D9bguu1zjh — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 9, 2020

Congrats chairman !! 🇬🇭🥂 @NAkufoAddo and the @NPP_GH !! God Bless Us, God Bless Ghana pic.twitter.com/YbRXWDKGHX — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) December 9, 2020