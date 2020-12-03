Artiste, Fantana, has moved on to the next level after quitting Rufftown Records label.

The artiste, who went low for months, is back on the streets and was captured in the arms of Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Fantana was having a cozy ride with the Shatta Movement boss while rocking her white branded SM T-shirt.

READ ON

Shatta revealed his “sister” willingly availed herself as an escort on one of his road trips at Jomoro in Nzema.

The Dancehall King, aside parading Fantana, introduced her mother on stage and showered her with praises.