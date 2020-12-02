Founder and Leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev Obofour, shocked his fans when he went gaga at a table gathering.

In the video, shared by socialite Ayisha Modi, who was also present, Rev Obofour was captured sitting quietly while soaking the background music.

But, when the rhythm of Stonebwoy’s tongue song ‘Putuu’ filled the waves, the pastor lost his comportment.

Rev Obofour swiftly moved out of his seat and gave couple of dance moves while his guests watch in astonishment.

ALSO SEE

When he remembered his status and environment, the popular pastor stopped dancing abruptly and moved to his seat.

However, that did not restrict him from tapping his feet to prove his enjoyment.