Wife of gospel musician, Joe Mettle, Salomey Selassie, has once again stunned social media users with her activity.

Mrs Mettle has got fans admiring her as she flaunts her beauty in her latest video.

In the spur of the moment, she could obviously not hide her joy, enjoyed the self-love mood and flaunted her wedding ring.

Beaming with smiles in the video, she made powerful declarations, reaffirming her faith in God as her foundation.

“I put my FAITH in Jesus. My anchor to the ground, My hope and firm foundation, He’ll never let me down! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” her caption in the video posted on her Instagram page read.

Many users, who have been left speechless over her beauty, have since taken to the comment section to shower her with praises.

Watch the video below: