The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it has accepted for incorporation into the Peoples’ Manifesto, the recommendation of the Education Policy Group of the party that the next NDC government absorbs the full school fees of Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in the 2020/2021 academic year.

This policy is an enhancement of the commitment in the People’s Manifesto to absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year through the ‘Kyemupe’ policy, which will now apply to only continuing students in tertiary institutions in the country.

In a statement written and signed by the party’s national chairman, Samuel Ofosu- Ampofo, it said the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama will in due course, throw more light on the enhanced package for Ghanaian students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions next year dubbed ‘Fa ninyinaa’.