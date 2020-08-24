Wife of gospel musician Joe Mettle, Salomey Selassie, has stunned social media users with her first-ever photo after her wedding.

The photo spotted Mrs Mettle, whose marriage with the sensational singer become the talk of town, flaunting her beauty.

Taking to her Instagram page, she posted the photo of her in a peach-gold lace dress and a matching purse and fascinator.

She gave off a big smile and posed for the camera after what seems to be a church service.

ALSO READ:

Posting the photo, she captioned it: “Faithful God. Thanksgiving Service Mrs Mettle ✨.”

Watch the photo below: