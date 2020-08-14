Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel star, Joe Mettle, tied the knot with longtime fiancée Salomey Selasie Dzisa in a traditional wedding ceremony on August 13, 2020.

After the traditional wedding, there will also be a white wedding on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.

The wife is the most popular woman in Ghana since photos of her went viral following the announcement of her marriage with Mr Mettle.

She is, of course, a style influencer after we saw her amazing look for her big day.

It is a known fact that the gospel musician is a man of God and his wife would have to portray such a character to fit in

Mr Mettle didn’t disappoint, he went for the woman who fits his nature and ministry.

If you are curious to know more about this gorgeous lady who has won the heart of the gospel musician, here are some things you didn’t know about her:

Salomey is a firebrand woman of God and a makeup artiste cum beautician.

She is part of a group of young Christian ladies called Soul Sisters.