A video of gospel singer, Joe Mettle and his wife, Salormey Selassie in a dance battle during their traditional marriage has popped up.

That was the couple’s first dance at the ceremony held on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The award-winning singer in the video sighted on Instagram somehow struggled to dance to save his life while his wife exuded much energy and dance skills.

However, Mr Mettle, who did not want to embarrass himself, tried to save the moment with a few ‘Zanku’ dance skills.

The elated guests, who were wowed by the moves, cheered them on as some threw cash on them.

Watch the video below: