It is gospel musician Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle’s biggest day today as preparations are ongoing towards his traditional marriage.

Popularly called Joe Mettle, first videos of his bride have dropped on social media and well-wishers have gasped in astonishment.

The ‘mystery lady’ has now been identified as tall, thick, and curvaceous Salormey Selassie Dzisa who happens to be a pastor’s daughter.

Joe Mettle’s fiancee all glammed up for traditional marriage

She was captured in a dressing room all glammed up in kente, embodied with wine lace, a curled short hair and make-up which gave final touches to her look.

The excitement on her face shows she is looking forward to meeting her groom, who had arrived at the ceremony grounds at Gulf City, Tema.