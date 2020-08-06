Gospel singer, Joe Mettle will be officially off the market in the coming days as details of his wedding has popped up on the internet.

The multiple award winner is set to tie the knot on August 15, 2020, at 11:30 am with his fiancee, Salomey Selasie Dzisa.

A photo of the invitation sighted online indicated the ceremony would take place at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church in Community 17.

ALSO READ:

This comes after Mr Mettle recently parried off rumours of getting married to broadcaster, Berla Mundi.

Read the details below: