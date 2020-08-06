Ogun State Police Command has arrested a village head (Baale), Rasheed Sholabi of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo, in Owode-Yewa, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15-year-old biological daughter.

He was arrested following a report by the daughter that her father had been having sex with her since when she was eleven years old.

The incest has affected the daughter who now finds it difficult to control her urinary system.

The victim reportedly told the police that she lost her mother when she was barely two years old.

She added that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her late mother and she was left with no option, other than to continue staying with her father, who eventually used that opportunity to sexually abuse her from time to time.

On interrogation, the suspect first denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wives, who corroborated the victim’s statement.

The ex-wife had informed the police that she caught the village head red-handed while having sex with his daughter, saying that was the reason she left him.

After nemesis caught up with him, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation.