Ghana Premier League side, Techiman Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has confessed he has not been since March due to the impact of Covid-19.

Domestic football in the West African country came to a halt in mid-March following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“I haven’t been paid since Covid-19 struck,” he told Citi TV.

“Covid-19 struck in March, that was 5 months ago. So I have not received salary for five months.

“We hope things will get better”, he concluded.

Three months later, the season was cancelled totally by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after a meeting on June 30.

Following the cancellation, GFA announced the disbursement of the FIFA/CAF Covid-19 relief funds with top-flight clubs set to receive $15,000 each from the total financial package of $1.8 million.

The GFA is hoping to start the new season 2020-2021 in October.