Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has backed his endorsement of incumbent President Akufo-Addo with his new biometric voters’ ID card he acquired today.

The artiste marched to his registration centre at Korle Gonno amid massive crowd who had gathered for the same purpose.

Before joining the queue, Shatta underwent every safety protocol, from checking of temperature to sanitizing to serve as motivation to the others.

With no regard for social distancing, the charged crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the international star, taking photos to brag of their encounter.

The polling agents on one hand, were excited to attend to Shatta as they hailed him while giving him special treatment.

Shatta Wale reciprocated his community’s gesture with stack of cash he handed over for disbursement, while hugging or shaking a few.

The ‘Korle Gonno Ninja’ who was very visible among the crowd with his neon green hair-dye paid homage to some aged women who wiggled happily as they hugged him.

Watch video below: