Former president John Dramani Mahama has been given a new title by the Chief of Bole, Bole Wuraa Sarfo Kutuge Feso I and his elders during his visit to the district in the Savannah Region of northern Ghana.

Sharing photos on his Facebook wall, he wrote:

My chief, Bole Wuraa Sarfo Kutuge Feso I, and his elders surprised me with a new title, Chief of Truth, during my visit to Bole on Wednesday.

I thank them and the good people of the Bole Bamboi Constituency for their loyalty and support to the NDC and to me, since my entry into politics in 1996.#JohnMahama2020

Check out photos of his visit below: