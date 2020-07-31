A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has hit back at former President John Mahama after the latter exchanged jibes on Twitter with him over a campaign poster.

Mr Otchere-Darko was first to cast an acerbic stone over the poster which appeared to suggest that a new government under Mahama will rescue Ghana’s democracy from such things as an “elephant size government” and the financial, health, agric and health sectors.

It didn’t take long for Mr Mahama (or his campaign team) to hit back, attaching a screenshot of Mr Otchere-Darko remarks to the former President’s response on Twitter.

But, Mr Otchere-Darko has hit back again on his Twitter page.

He wrote: For a ‘nice man’ like John Mahama his obsession with “psychotic” outweighs his feigned concern over the concerns of Ghanaians. One would have thought he would be busier with weightier matters. Anaa?