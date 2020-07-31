Former President John Mahama has fired salvos at leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, for throwing jabs at him and his running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Mr. Otchere-Darko had tweeted to chastise the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership for promising to rescue democracy from financial, health and agriculture sectors.

Clearly incompetence can be both chronic & incurable, transcending electoral cycles. How can any serious alternative govt promise to rescue democracy from financial sector, health sector and agric sector? What will be left? Whoever is leading NDC campaign publicity doesn’t get it,” Otchere-Darko wrote in his tweet.

READ ALSO:

The comment which did not go down well with the flagbearer of the NDC, forced him to issue a reply to Mr Otchere-Darko, a man he described as a ‘PM’ to wit Prime Minister.

Clearly some psychosis can lead to unrestrained obsession. The ad referred to is not official & it’s obvious to all. Besides, I thought our ‘PM’ would be busy with weightier matters of state than an amateur ad put out by an overly enthusiastic supporter of our party, the NDC flagbearer wrote.

Check out the posts below: