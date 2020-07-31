Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, have shared their well wishes with the Muslim community and the entire Ghanaian people as the country marks the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Vice President called on all Ghanaian Muslims to continue praying for sustenance as they mark the celebration of the Eid at home in the face of the obstacle the pandemic has caused, preventing Muslims from visiting the Holy Land in Mecca.

“As we celebrate Eid today, the sacred day of Arafat, let us thank the Almighty Allah for granting Muslims across the world another Eid. Let us continue to pray for his sustenance.

“For the first time in recent history, the Hajj is being performed on a limited basis in the Holy Land. As the Hajj performance is ongoing, the rest of us observe fasting and our supplications in accordance with the teachings of the holy prophet Mohammed,” he said.

He added that: “Let us take the opportunity of the blessings this special moment brings and remember our country Ghana and our loved ones in prayers today and tomorrow.”

He entreated Muslims to emulate the attributes of Prophet Ibrahim upon whom the celebration of Eid-ul-Adha is based on.

“Eid-ul-Adha reminds us and teaches us the inspiring story of loyalty, obedience, sacrifice and selflessness of the Prophet Ibrahim who was ordered by Allah to sacrifice his only beloved son and he obeyed Allah’s command.

“On this special occasion I urge all Muslims and all Ghanaians to imbibe the values demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim in our everyday lives towards humanity, our family and our nation,” he said.

The Second Lady reminded Ghanaians to observe the Covid-19 prescribed protocols as they celebrate the Eid at home and with family.

“So as we celebrate this Eid, let us all continue to observe Covid-19 prescribed protocols. Together with my dear husband and our family we wish you all Barka de Sallah,” she said.