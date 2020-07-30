Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, are celebrating their 28th marriage anniversary.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his wife are making us fall in love again while marking their 28th marriage anniversary.

They both took to their social media pages to share photos showing how beautiful their love is and have penned down lovely messages to each other while they mark the day.

We love how these two make us believe in love and couldn’t wait to share some of their romantic photos with you.

Check them out: