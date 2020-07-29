Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken to social media to pen a lovely message to his wife, Lordina Mahama on their wedding anniversary.

They are today, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, marking 28 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Mahama posted two photos with his wife in a hearty mood as they lock each other up in love.

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer went on to describe the day as a love Wednesday! which he is celebrating with his friend.

“It’s Love Wednesday! Celebrating 28 years of marriage with my friend, Lordina,” his caption read.

Watch the photo below: