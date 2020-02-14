Former first lady, Lordina Mahama has rained floods of love on her husband, John Dramani Mahama, as they observe Valentine’s Day.

The former First Lady has described his husband as the greatest blessing from God.

Mrs Mahama has been married to Mrs Mahama Lordina for 28 years and to celebrate the love they have shared for these years, she posted a photo of the memorable times spent together as she revealed her husband’s love is a gift she opens everyday.

My husband is one of my greatest blessings from God. His love is a gift that I open every day.

Happy Valentines Day my love John Dramani Mahama, she posted with the hashtag valentinesday2020.