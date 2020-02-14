A Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Akoto, has urged Ghanaians not to politicise her marriage with National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy National Organiser, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney.

The Deputy Communications Officer, who is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, said she was baffled about the politicisation of the marriage by some political figures.

“I laugh when I hear people call for our resignations and suspensions over our marriage. Happiness in our home is our priority because that is where the heart is and we won’t waste our time on what people are thinking,” she said.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Valentine Day’s edition of Badwam, the staunch NPP woman said the marriage will not affect their political affiliations in anyway.

“We came to meet politics and we are going to leave it but your loved ones will forever remain in your heart even in death and that is the most important thing to us,” she stressed.

NPP’s Akoto and NDC’s Biney tied the knot in a colourful traditional marriage over the weekend.

Her comment follows claims by Stephen Atubiga, a former flag bearer aspirant of the NDC, that the marriage was a dangerous enterprise, especially when Mr Biney holds a national executive position in the party.