Chief Hamilton Biney, the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to apprehensions from some members of his party about his marriage to a political opponent.

Chief Biney got married to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and member of the New Patriotic Party, Afia Akoto recently, sparking protests from some members of his party.

But, the newly-wed says the party’s integrity is intact in spite of the marriage.

A member of his party, Stephen Atubiga, has described the marriage as a dangerous enterprise, particularly because Mr Biney holds an executive position in the NDC.

He argues that even though Mr Biney has the right to marry whoever he wanted to, his problem with the marriage had to do with the position Chief Biney occupies in the NDC as against the political leanings and role of his wife.

Reacting to the concerns on Adom TV’s Valentine Day edition of Badwam, Mr Biney said he had no intention of mixing politics with love, urging his party people to remain calm as he will never disappoint them.

He also promised to discharge his duties without any external interference.

“I want to encourage the over two thousand delegates who voted for me to become their national organizer that I won’t disappoint them. I promise to work hard as they want me to. The only thing I have done now is to marry and nothing else,” he said.