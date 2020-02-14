Rapper Tic, formerly known as Tic Tac, has reacted to Nigerian celebrities who are now endorsing made-in-Ghana alcoholic beverages following the ban on Ghanaian celebrities by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Photos circulating on social media suggest some Nigerian actors like Jim Ike, Ini Edo, among other A-list celebrities such as Victor AD are advertising Adonko Bitters, a Ghanaian-made alcoholic beverage.

The video appears to have irked Tic who says the ban on Ghanaian celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages would only enrich Nigerian stars and further entice local businesses to chase them for commercial adverts.

Eeeiii they say Wanna local drinks for for no use GH celebs advertise alcoholic beverages so they take all the money go give Naija celebs make them do the job simple! Tic said in a tweet.

Eeiii hmm Gh FDA am sure we know what we are doing … When will our people learn, Tic queried.

In 2015, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) banned Ghanaian celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages.

The FDA said at the time that the ban was not only in adherence to a World Health Organisation policy but was part of efforts to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the FDA at the time, John Odame Darkwa, told Adom FM that research conducted by the World Health Organisation had revealed that alcohol-related diseases among children were on the rise and attributed the development to the continuous involvement of celebrities in advertising alcoholic beverages.

He said underage fans of celebrities were easily convinced to practice what their icons did or said so celebrity endorsement for alcoholic beverages was dangerous.

The use of Nigerian celebrities for those same endorsement deals has, therefore come to many, including Tic as surprise.

Tic isn’t the only Ghanaian celebrity who sees the phenomenon as disadvantaging Ghanaian celebrities.

Celebrities like Edem, Wendy Shay and Bullet have equally registered their displeasure towards the sanction.

Rufftown record singer, Wendy Shay, wants Ghanaian celebrities to hold hands and fight they FDA to lift the ban.

She took to Instagram to narrate how she lost a huge sum of money because she couldn’t accept an advertisement deal which was worth thousands of dollars.

Nonetheless, Edem said the ban’s negative impact was not only felt in reduced incomes for celebrities but entertainment events were also suffering.

“These alcoholic beverages played a major role by sponsoring these big events but now there is a ban on it. The decision is so wrong and has to be checked as soon as possible,” he said.

But the FDA replied, saying it has no interest in blocking endorsement deals of celebrities but rather protecting the youth from alcohol abuse.